Poor planning to strain economy in growing population

The Kenyan population is estimated at 42.7 million people with a life expectancy 57 years for men and 59 years for women.

This number is expected to reach about 77 million by 2030. Although the contraceptive prevalence rate is higher in urban than rural areas, 23 per cent total family planning demands remain unmet in urban areas.

This rapid population growth will require greater investment in basic social services to ease pressure on economic planning.

The government investment in family planning has been very low and will continue to strain the economy.