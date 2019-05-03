Atwoli should know life moves on even after retirement

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has recently graced our screens either insulting his most favourite target - Deputy President William Ruto - or calling names those who don’t agree with his political leanings.

However, it is his remarks during Wednesday’s Labour Day celebrations that convinced a majority of Kenyans that he is up to no good. Alluding that one reason for a referendum is to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta does not retire because “he is still young” shows the extent of his recklessness.

It is no surprise, as he has clung onto the leadership of Cotu for years despite his advanced age. Former US President Barrack Obama is enjoying his retirement outside the White House despite being “young” when he left the office.

He is enough testimony that there is enough work for retired presidents.