Malaria pilot vaccine in Malawi a light at the end of the tunnel

WHO notes that there's little progress in eradicating malaria since 2015

•In Kenya, 70 per cent of all cases of illness and deaths are attributed to malaria. 

•Pilot programme in Malawi greatest milestone in the fight against malaria. 

GAME CHANGER: A micrograph of a female Anopheles mosquito, a known malaria carrier
WHO notes there has been little progress in reducing global malaria cases since 2015. But this week’s malaria vaccine pilot programme in Malawi is arguably a game changer.

Though not fully protective at about 40 per cent efficacy, the vaccine developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Path Malaria Vaccine Initiative represents perhaps the greatest milestone in the fight against malaria.

At last, a glimmering light at the end of the tunnel.

  Advocacy and Public Policy intern 

by Daniel Misiani
26 April 2019 - 04:00

