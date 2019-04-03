REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

Linking services to information will protect youth's health

In Summary

• We must make health services affordable and equip our health facilities with adequate drugs to manage preventable deaths.

• Safe abortion care in which women and girls have proper care to avoid complications or even death, as well as accessibility to contraceptives for safer family planning, can reduce maternal and neonatal mortality.

 

Action Health Incorporate led by Dr Esiet Uwemedimo and Dr Chima Izugbara presents the APHRC works to the First Lady Mrs Margaret Kenyatta a report as part of discussion to bring the 8th Continental Conference on Sexual Health rights in Kenya in 2020
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

Youth-friendly services delivery is about providing health services based on an understanding of what young people or community wants.

Postnatal and prenatal services to monitor the baby’s growth, counselling on sexuality and rape prevention services should be effective and safe to be able to meet the individual’s needs.

Safe abortion care in which women and girls have proper care to avoid complications or even death, as well as accessibility to contraceptives for safer family planning, can reduce maternal and neonatal mortality.

 

HIV testing and counselling and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) should be improved in health facilities to reduce the risk of HIV transmission.

Inadequate sexual and reproductive health information, in which young people have less information about sex, laxity by parents and teachers on discussions relating to safe sex are the causes of increased infections. We must make health services affordable and equip our health facilities with adequate drugs to manage preventable deaths.

Youth health advocate

Nairobi

by Purity Nthiana
