Why Ochieng' should retain his Ugenya seat

The by-election in Ugenya constituency, Siaya county, will be on July 5.

This follows the nullification by the court of the victory of former MP Christopher Karan of ODM, citing malpractices in the election.

This was after an appeal by immediate former MP David Ochieng.’

While my kin from the Nyanza have been fond of voting their leaders because one is vying on the ODM ticket and/or because Baba (Raila Odinga) has said so, time is ripe in this by-election to demonstrate that individual decision is the best to chose practical and development-conscious leaders.

Political parties do not seat in office, neither initiate development but an individual.

A cursory look at current Siaya Senator James Orengo’s over 15 years as Ugenya MP, after taking over Stephen Ondiek, who had also represented the constituency for over 10 years, compared to Ochieng’s one five-year term without portfolio, one can vividly tell acknowledge Ochieng’s brand of leadership compared to his predecessors.

Single handily as a lawyer with NGO background, Ochieng’ has since 2013 initiated development projects, sought donor funding from NGOs to improve the lives of the people of Ugenya.

In less than four years, Ochieng’ managed to build teaching and medical training colleges and a well-equipped polytechnic.

These institutions were equitably spread within the constituency unlike what is common with politicians who build facilities closer to areas that gave the majority of the votes.

The equitable distribution of these facilities has had a positive impact on neighbouring Busia County and its environs.

Today, students flood these institutions seeking opportunity since they have none of such standards and those that exist like Bumbe Technical Training College in Funyula sub county looks like archives with no facilities.

By the time Ochieng’ became Ugenya MP, the constituency had dilapidated roads but by the time Kenyans were going for 2017 polls, two main roads were tarmacked and others repaired.

Tested leaders are the best for this country and any reasoning voters devoid of “tribal kings” influence in Ugenya should think of supporting Ochieng’s candidacy come July 5.