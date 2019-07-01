Close

Uhuru and Ruto must report back to work

If Kenyans were to conduct an annual appraisal of UhuRuto, they would score poorly.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Leader
01 July 2019 - 04:00
Deputy President William Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta

Sceptics dismiss opinion polls as failing to reflect the situation on the ground.

But properly conducted surveys done through sampling represent the wider opinions of a population.

For two years after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto rode to power, the polls have been consistent, except for a brief period after the handshake.

The general verdict: Kenya is headed in the wrong direction, with the top four issues being the high living cost, rampant corruption, unemployment and poor governance.

What started off as a promising second term has turned into 24-hour politicking and scheming, backstabbing, betrayals, blackmail and assassination claims.

The situation hasn't been helped by a  half-hearted anti-graft war, economic policies continuing to impoverish a downtrodden populace and lawmakers who care more about their bellies than millions of Kenyans to whom a daily meal is a luxury.

They are completely off the targets they set with their voter-supervisors. They have failed to even reach the halfway mark of their Key Performance Indicators. 

If the 'servant leaders' were working for a private company, they would be sacked.

The best they can do — since we are stuck with them until 2022 — is to report back to work and deliver a sliver of their promises.

 

Quote of the Day: “Only do what your heart tells you.”

Diana Spencer

The Princess of Wales was born on July 1, 1961.

