DCI should reassure Kenyans on Ruto assassination plot

That the political climate in the country is highly charged is not in doubt following the recent allegation that some high-ranking people in the government are plotting to assassinate none other than Deputy President William Ruto.

The allegation comes at a time when serious matters affecting the country had started receiving serious attention. The most serious being corruption and theft of billions of shillings from the taxpayer.

There have been many speculations over the alleged assassination plot, including that those claiming that Cabinet secretaries and Principal Secretaries were plotting the assassination are only being vocal to divert attention from the war against corruption.

Kenyans have reason to worry given that the country has a history of unresolved political assassinations. Tom Mboya was assassinated, so were JM Kariuki and Robert Ouko. The death of former Vice President George Saitoti in a helicopter crash ahead of the 2013 presidential election has also been associated with politics. In next door, three high-ranking officials were assassinated last week.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has the onerous obligation to promptly conclude its probe on the alleged assassination plot. Kenyans need to be reassured so that they can resume their day-to-day activities.

This reassurance can only come from the George Kinoti-led agency.

