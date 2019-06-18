Encroachment threatens future Rhino Ark funding

In May an extremely rare Golden Cat was killed on the road near Kieni Forest in the Aberdares (see p12-13). This was the first confirmed identification since 1946.

As well as being the primary water tower for Nairobi, the Aberdares are a refuge for many wild animals.

That is why the Kenya Forest Service and the private sector built the Rhino Ark fence starting in 1988 at a total cost of Sh1.5 billion.

However, encroachment is rapidly increasing inside the Aberdares and thousands of farmers are cultivating vegetables and keeping livestock inside the Rhino Ark fence. These are not traditional forest communities gathering in the forest.