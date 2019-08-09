Family-friendly policies at workplace increase productivity

In May 2017, Larissa Waters, an Australian MP, made headlines across the world when she breastfed her two-month-old daughter in Parliament.

She also became the first MP to benefit from the new “family-friendly” rules effected in 2016 for Australian parliamentarians, which specifically allow MPs who are breastfeeding to bring their children into parliament chambers.

This was in stark contrast to an incident that had happened more than a decade earlier, where a female MP was ejected from the same parliament for breastfeeding her daughter in the chambers.

A lot has changed with regards to the wellbeing of women at the workplace; however, gender inequality is still a persisting global problem. Workplace issues such as gender pay gap, sexual harassment, discrimination during hiring and promotions, just to name a few, are still rampant all over the world.

A study conducted by McKinsey and Lean In in 2018 revealed that although companies report that they are committed to gender diversity at work, that commitment has not translated into any meaningful progress.

According to the World Bank, the competing demands of the workplace and raising children place a “penalty” on almost all female workers. These competing needs lead women to make trade-offs, especially during a child’s infancy, which is when they require intense supervision.