Fight for equality founded on Ubuntu

I have worked in this field for close to 20 years championing the rights of African women and girls. I fight because l have also faced discrimination because of my gender.

As the debate on the implementation of the two-thirds gender principle rages on, Kenyans must make peace with the fact that it is not about women fighting men. The principle is a fight against a patriarchal system—one that allows male privilege and dominance over women. Women should be able to drive power on equal footing with men.

Femnet is a 600-plus membership organisation in 47 African countries that believes in the ethos of ubuntu.

Additionally, we draw from the African Feminist Charter that seeks to do away with oppressive systems, structures and institutions that oppress women. For Femnet, being feminist is a political statement. We are unapologetic using feminist analysis. We analyse power, privilege and how patriarchy affects women. No ifs, no buts, no however. It's a political statement.’

Unfortunately, there are a lot of negative stereotypes about feminists and many shun the tag. Ironically, many women are feminists, only they don’t know it. They fight for gender equality and women’s rights, and yet never carry the title feminist.