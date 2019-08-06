Education will determine Africa’s transformation

August 12 marks International Youth Day. The theme for this year, 'Making education more relevant, equitable and inclusive', is particularly apt for Africa. Consider this. Every 24 hours around 35,000 African youth are looking for work.

The youth make up 37 per cent of the working-age population in Africa, but 60 per cent of the unemployed. Though Africa continues to post impressive gains in education enrolment rates, challenges of access, quality and relevance of education remain formidable.

The region has the highest number of out-of-school children; four in 10 learners score poorly in literacy and numeracy; and the systems are producing many graduates whose skills do not meet the workforce requirements. Estimates indicate that a dollar invested in an additional year of schooling, particularly for girls, generates earnings and health benefits of $10 (Sh1,032) in low-income countries and nearly $4 (Sh413) in lower-middle-income countries.

By 2050, Africa will be home to about 830 million young people, meaning that at current trends, the challenge will only become tougher.

In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta pushed for education reforms to prepare the youth for a new era. The National Policy on Curriculum Reforms, whose vision is 'Nurturing every learner’s potential' is anchored on the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which includes education aspirations to catalyse an education and skills revolution with a greater role assigned to the private sector.