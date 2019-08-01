When a woman is fed up

One of the hardest things to be in an African society that dabbles in a strange religion has to be a separated or divorced woman with children. People just decide things. She must be a prostitute, why else did he leave her? (Like you did not do the leaving) Womenfolk, the good married ones, distance themselves from you; you are a perceived threat. Never mind that you have just left the hot pan, why would you want their fire?

Many hurtful things are said, but I feel the worst is that you did not try hard enough. Listen, very very few women get into a marriage with plans of getting a divorce. Only a woman who has been married, given what she thinks is her all, can understand the desperation a woman on the verge of losing her marriage goes through.

It is a feeling of utter helplessness that can drive you to do strange things in the hope of rectifying your union. I am telling you if someone asked you to eat the bark of a tree, you would. Why do you think these crazy churches are full of grown women calling conmen and women “dad” and “mum”? That desperation to keep your marriage together is a temporary mental illness, if you are lucky.

I say if you are lucky because some women stay in that state. Those are the star clients of the con mums and dads. They are fed a constant supply of conspiracy theories.

“The woman your husband is seeing has strong witchcraft! How else will you explain the fact that he is living with a woman that’s not his child? Pray my sister! Do not sleep; buy this anointing oil and put it in his food; buy this anointed handkerchief and put it in his trouser; bring his picture and a sacrificial offering and watch God bring back your husband!”