African child in sordid condition

Stunting erodes, irreversibly, a child’s chances of success in school. Cognitive impairment results in depressed incomes and limits the capacity of stunted children to live healthy and productive lives. Diminished cognitive impairment has consequences for human capital and is estimated to inflict a penalty of up to 10 per cent in GDP growth, according to recent World Bank estimates.

About 25 per cent of children globally are stunted. It is estimated that Africa loses $25 billion (Sh2.6 trillion) annually due to child morbidity or mortality, cognitive or physical impairment caused by malnutrition. This veritable carnage of human potential is both shameful and unconscionable.

Moreover, most Africans do not have access to essential health services and the poor lack social safety nets. What we see in many African communities is a vicious intergenerational poverty trap that is maintained by poor health and economic outcomes.

African governments must step up to the plate and grapple with what I think is a shameful, sordid condition of the African child. Every African child born today must survive to celebrate their fifth birthday.

Every child should attain the quality of life necessary to accumulate the requisite human capital to thrive and contribute to their societies, while raising families of their own who are poised to thrive, thus breaking the vicious carnage of human capital.

The challenge is huge and made more ominous by the inexorable youth bulge. Africa stands on the warm threshold of opportunity and promise because of the abundance of a youthful population.

However, if we stay on this blissful highway of business as usual – poor nutrition, limited access to quality education and lack of access to quality health – this generation, with all the promise and the opportunity will be lost.

Human capital is a central pillar to Africa’s quest for sustainable growth and prosperity. We must make critical investments in people, especially the youth.