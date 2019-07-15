Do Chinese use prison labour in Africa?

One of the most prominent thinkers about China-Africa relationship, Deborah Bräutigam, very concretely refuted this as baseless and most likely an urban myth. As she notes, it is true that during the colonial period the British and Dutch brought Chinese and other prisoners to work off their sentences in places such as South Africa. Back then, this was not uncommon, and it’s similar to how Australia started as a penal colony.

It’s very likely that these rumours started with such colonial seeds, and grew roots when people see the extremely basic conditions Chinese workers live on in the construction sites. The construction sites are usually surrounded by high walls, razor wire, and security cameras, not because they’re trying to keep convicts in, but because they’re trying to keep their building supplies secure.

I have heard a variation of this story that is even more exaggerated, from a Chinese friend, that these convicts, while serving out their sentences in various rural villages across Africa get addicted to drugs. Even when they can go home, they choose to stay, creating “Chinese zombie villages” across Africa. This, I can tell you, for sure, is false, only propagated by Chinese racism.

Furthermore, it is true that domestically, prison labour is actually very common in China, considering their prison population of 2.3 million, second only to the US. Ideologically, it’s also accepted, known as “reform through labour.” It is illegal to export any of the outputs of this labour, but there have been issues with enforcing this rule, as often times factory work is contracted out.

Even from personal experience, when I fly back and forth between Nairobi and Shanghai, I am mostly on these flights with blue-collar workers. I find their conversations hilarious, but mostly they explain to me that the reason they put their hands up to come to Africa is because the pay is better and it can even accelerate promotions when they return. Luckily, none of them seem like convicts to me.