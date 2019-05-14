Crush Mt Kenya rebellion ruthlessly

Almost 50 years after that speech, his son, our current President seems to be gripped by the beginning of such a rebellion in Central Kenya. He seems to no longer be in control of his troops as they all pull in different directions. Of late, there seems to be an artificial rebellion brewing in Mt Kenya, mostly led by politicians keen to aggravate citizens. The intention is to create an early wave and force the region to select a Kingpin besides Uhuru.

Everyone has taken the assumption that the President, who is serving his last term, will exit active politics, even before he hands over. This assumption is anchored on how former President Mwai Kibaki exited the political arena when he finished his second term.

The thing that many may not realise is that Uhuru is not Kibaki. His style of politics and leadership are different and he clearly does not want to be distracted from his development agenda with petty politics. Granted, times are tough, and it’s becoming harder for Kenyans to put money in their pockets and food on the table. Kenyans are really struggling and many are yet to feel the effect of the promises made by the Jubilee administration.

Some politicians are trying to convince citizens that all this is Uhuru’s fault and hence create a rebellion.

That said, some leaders are keen to use the plight of mwananchi to create a false uprising for their own selfish gains. Many of them rode of Uhuru and Jubilee’s popularity in the last election and are afraid they have nothing to offer if Uhuru exits or Jubilee collapses.

Granted, the Constitution gives every Kenyan the democratic right to choose their political path. The politicians from Mt Kenya region who are keen to disrespect the President need to be crushed mercilessly and resign to seek a fresh mandate.

In the Rift Valley and Nyanza, we do not see politicians openly defying their regional leaders. Why do Mt Kenya politicians believe they can create a rebellion?

Since 2002, the region has come behind one particular regional leader who has led negotiations with other regions in order to ensure a win.

Before, the region was fragmented and lost at every election because of pulling in different directions. This is not the time to rebel against the President, who successfully bargained for the top seat in 2013 and again in 2017. In fact, he has managed to bring the country together better than former Presidents Moi and Kibaki.

It is clear the President is interested in prosperity for all Kenyans and needs the support of those who claimed to be loyal to him in the last election. He has the democratic right to exit the political scene in 2022 but he is the President and the Mt Kenya kingpin today and, therefore, deserves support.