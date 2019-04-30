Urban mobility must be a public service, not privilege

Cities are the enduring testimony of our civilisation’s transition from hunter-gatherer to agrarian, more sedentary societies.

Primordial urbanisation or the Neolithic Demographic Transition as it is commonly known, provided the path for the early flourishing of human societies; systems of knowledge, trade, art and music, division of labour and yes, political structures and centralised administration.

Today 55 per cent of the global population lives in urban areas. It is projected that about 68 per cent of the world’s population will live in urban areas. The pace of urbanisation has been fastest in the developing world, especially Africa, which is by far the least urbanised land mass on the planet. Today, an estimated 40 per cent of Africans live in urban areas, up from 28 per cent in the 1980s.

The rate of urbanisation in Africa is unprecedented. African cities are bursting at the seams. Housing is stretched, water and sanitation systems are strained to a point of complete dysfunction. Transportation systems in cities like Accra, Kampala, Nairobi and Lagos are chocked. Commuting is gruesome

A World Bank report released in 2017 characterized African cities as; crowded, fragmented and expensive to live in, invest in or to run a business in. The congestion and the fragmentation make it difficult to leverage the benefits of urban concentration. So in essence, according to the World Bank, African cities are in a low-development trap.