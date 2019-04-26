The Netherlands and Kenya as partners for innovation

This year we celebrate the 55th anniversary of bilateral relations between Kenya and the Netherlands. Our close and cordial relationship has matured over the years into the trade partnership it is today: The Netherlands remains one of Kenya’s most important trade partners, having been consistently among the top five exporting destinations globally and the first in Europe for the last five years.

The Netherlands sees Kenya’s vibrant private sector as an important conduit to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals as well as Kenya’s Big Four agenda. Kenya continues to be an important development partner as annually over 80 million Euros in official development assistance from the Netherlands find their way into Kenya.

The Dutch development bank FMO also has a large investment portfolio in Kenya. As we aim to build on this cooperation in key sectors such as food security, agriculture and water, the Netherlands works with Kenyan counterparts to strengthen strategic value chains.

Having worked as the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kenya for four years now, I continue to be amazed at the many innovations I come across. The Netherlands often plays a role in these innovative approaches.

Kenya rates as the fifth most innovative economy in Africa, whereas the Netherlands, according to the Global Innovation Index 2018, is the second-most innovative economy in the world. Innovation is widely recognised as a central driver for economic growth and development and, therefore, the Netherlands and Kenya truly are progressive partners in innovation. Let me give some examples.