Fake and real cops: What's the difference?

This week, Kenyans heard from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations of five traffic police impostors who had set up a roadblock on Machakos-Kitui road to harass and fleece motorists.

Upon being accosted by detectives and realising that their cover had been blown, it is reported that they began shooting at the officers. There was an exchange of fire and in the process three of the alleged impostors were fatally shot and the other two escaped.

Among other items, police uniform was recovered at the scene. A victim was rescued after he had earlier been forced by the imposters into a waiting vehicle which bore private number plates.

This incident has raised not only more questions than answers but also lots of concerns amongst Kenyans. To begin with, so who were these guys? With three currently lying dead in the mortuary and two having escaped, will we ever know their real identities?

Were they thugs as claimed by the DCI or could they have been disguised officers who chose to go down rather than be humiliated for mounting an illegal traffic checkpoint? If these guys were not officers, then where did they get the uniforms? How come other local traffic and regular police officers did not notice them and it had to take the intervention of detectives to burst their cover? If they were fake, shouldn’t the local officials have noticed them first?

But perhaps the most important question to ask and the biggest concern presently is how do Kenyans tell who is a fake and who is a real police officer? Is it possible that presently there may be many other police impostors out there?