Kenya needs more Magohas

The Public Service needs an urgent culture change, and a reorientation, to buy into the President's viable 'Single Agenda' — fighting corruption.

There is massive resistance to the cause, but the commitment of one man, Prof George Magoha, shows re-civilisation of the Public Service is possible.

Three weeks after a House Committee vetted the Education CS, neither the press nor critics have picked lessons from his submission. The submission, which has thousands of views and likes on YouTube, contradicts the notions of run-of-the-mill public servants. The lessons affirm history, like facts, is stubborn.

Facts, as news reporters learn in good graduate schools of journalism, are stoic, stubborn, and sturdy:

"Facts are simple and facts are straight

Facts are lazy and facts are late

Facts all come with points of view

Facts don't do want I want them to do.

Misquoting former US President John Adams, President Ronald Reagan paid tribute to facts. He said, "Facts are stupid things." You cannot manipulate facts to say what you want. Adams had earlier said, "Facts are stubborn things."

US Senator and scholar Daniel Patrick Moynihan, pays homage to facts: "Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts." Facts are like brains, everyone has one. But certain brains in the Public Service need to be re-examined.

The germ in the Public Service is a corrupting notion from the Jomo Kenyatta era of the 1960s that, people eat from where they work. The eating has been bastardised into dehumanising theft, raw and rude.

In 2019, public servants steal from where they work. They have the opportunity, means, and motive to steal. They have been stealing scarce budget allocations from the National Treasury, without bringing any from their networks abroad. Many of them, whose qualification is gullibility, ethnic, and political correctness, don't have such linkages.