Power of protest: Lessons from Algeria

Algeria, Africa’s largest country, is embroiled in a political crisis that has pushed President Abdelaziz Bouteflika out of office after 20 years.

Coming right on the heels of Zimbabwe’s quandary is a similitude of issues; an ailing and aged president, overstay in power and a declining economy. It seems that time is ripe for life presidents to vacate office and the citizenry is taking matters into their own hands.

The protests, dubbed the ‘Smile Revolution’ were sparked by the decision of the 82-year-old Bouteflika to run for a fifth term after two decades in power. In just one and a half months, the protests have made great strides.

Starting with a renouncement of his presidential bid, to the postponement of elections; the protests culminated in the resignation of Bouteflika and an apology to the nation. In a continent where civil protests are quelled with a sledgehammer approach, why have Algeria’s protests borne such success? Here is a look at some of the success factors.

‘Those who love peace must learn to organise as effectively as those who love war,’ Martin Luther King Jr said. Peace, not violence, has been the factor most on the side of Algeria’s protests. “Peacefully and quietly I will walk” and “Not a stone I will throw” were among the “18 commandments” sent out to protestors by poet Lazhari Labter.