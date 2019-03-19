Let’s not wait for drought deaths to act

A wild boar stood under a tree and rubbed his tusks against the trunk. A fox passing by asked him why he thus sharpened his teeth when there was no danger threatening from either hunter or hound.

“That may be,” answered the Boar; “but it would never do to have to sharpen my weapons just at the time I ought to be using them.”

This short story teaches us that preparedness for war is the best guarantee of success.

The dry season is here with us again and, unfortunately, the scorching heat has made agriculture in most parts of the country unsustainable. The drought has dried up all crops, and there are people who do not have sufficient food, and this will not be rectified immediately even after the rains return.

Last week, reports emerged that two people have died of starvation in Turkana county. If this has not thrown the country into a spin, I am not sure what else should be done in relation to drought and famine.

We have had a bad vicious cycle where we go through prolonged periods of drought that lead to deaths. Then the rains come and we experience floods, which also take away life and property.

Prior planning in terms of logistics, personnel and infrastructure will avert aggravated damage in case of an emergency. But we seem to fail every other year.

We started the year with the National Drought Management Authority reporting that at least 23 counties were facing drought. Just last week, the NDMA asked the government to set aside Sh34 billion to combat a looming humanitarian crisis.