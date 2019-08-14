Ground is ripe for a revolution

Social media is a bad gauge for public opinion, but it also remains a decent somewhat reliable source for the assessment of the supermajority or the proletariat.

Ever since Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot introduced his Punguza Mizigo Bill, the campaign has received a lot of support from the majority of the hoi polloi: They want a lean, effective and efficient government that addresses their plight instead of enriching the ruling class further.

Of course, as expected, the Bill has received a lot of pushback from the ruling political class, mainly because it seeks to reduce the number of representation and put a cap of their exorbitant salaries amongst other things.

Last week, the amorphous women’s group comprising of governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and a host of women legislators presented their views to the Building Bridges Initiative proposing a wider government through a plebiscite that would include a President, a Deputy President, a Prime Minister and two deputy prime ministers.

Their argument was that it should have equal gender representation, which Punguza Mizigo addresses too, albeit leaner. This week, media reports indicated that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are crafting an alliance that would include, amongst others Baringo Senator Gideon Moi in the lineup.