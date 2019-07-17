Close

Turkish diplomat 'shot dead' in Iraqi Kurdistan

In Summary

• No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

by BBC NEWS None
World
17 July 2019 - 16:18
REUTERS Image caption The attack took place at HuQQabaz restaurant in Irbil's Empire City neighbourhood
REUTERS Image caption The attack took place at HuQQabaz restaurant in Irbil's Empire City neighbourhood

A Turkish diplomat has been shot dead at a restaurant in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Irbil, security sources tell the BBC.

Turkey's deputy consul, who was said to have been dining with two other people, is reportedly among the dead.

Sources say the two gunmen have fled the scene and Kurdish security forces have closed off the surrounding area.

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Initial reports had suggested three employees of the Turkish consulate had been killed.

Turkey has regularly carried out offensives against fighters from Kurdish militants operating from Iraq.

More:

US pulls 'non-emergency staff' from Iraq

Staff at the embassy must leave as soon as possible on commercial transport.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
World
17 July 2019 - 16:18

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Rise of K-Sharks team whose penalty theatrics went viral
    10h ago Big Read

  3. Decades later Shona speak Kikuyu but still lack IDs
    2d ago Big Read

  4. I'd take the bus as my father flew — Abdulswamad
    1d ago Big Read

  5. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos