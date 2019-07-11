Close

US launches inquiry into French plan to tax tech giants

• US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into France's planned tax on tech giants - a move that could result in retaliatory tariffs.

• Any digital company with revenue of more than €750m - of which at least €25m is generated in France - would be subject to the tax.

by BBC NEWS None
11 July 2019 - 10:11
Image: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into France's planned tax on tech giants - a move that could result in retaliatory tariffs.

His trade representative said the US was "very concerned" that the tax "unfairly targets American companies".

On Thursday the French parliament is due to approve a 3% levy on revenue made by such companies as Google and Facebook inside the country.

France argues that these firms currently exploit global tax loopholes.

Tech giants are able to locate their headquarters in low-tax countries where they declare profits made around the world, thereby minimising their tax bill.

The new tax is expected to raise about €400m ($450m; £360m) this year.

Any digital company with revenue of more than €750m - of which at least €25m is generated in France - would be subject to the tax.

What has the US said?

"[Mr Trump] has directed that we investigate the effects of this legislation and determine whether it is discriminatory or unreasonable and burdens or restricts United States commerce," the statement from trade representative Robert Lighthizer said.

The US inquiry could pave the way for punitive tariffs, which Mr Trump has imposed on several occasions since taking office.

