SINGAPORE PLANE BOMB SCARE

Singapore fighter jets escort plane after bomb hoax

A 13-year-old unidentified male passenger was allegedly behind the hoax.

In Summary

• There were 144 passengers on board Scoot flight TR385 from Cebu in the Philippines on Sunday when police were alerted to a security threat.

• Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen later said Singapore would "take every threat as real until proven otherwise".

Two F-15SG fighter jets were sent to escort the Scoot flight from Cebu to Singapore
Two F-15SG fighter jets were sent to escort the Scoot flight from Cebu to Singapore
Image: COURTESY

Singapore's air force sent two fighter jets to escort an incoming passenger plane over of a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax, say officials.

There were 144 passengers on board Scoot flight TR385 from Cebu in the Philippines on Sunday when police were alerted to a security threat.

A 13-year-old unidentified male passenger was allegedly behind the hoax, according to local media outlets.

He is currently assisting police with their investigations, said the reports.

A spokesman from Singapore carrier Scoot told news outlet The Straits Times that all 144 passengers and six crew members onboard the plane landed safely at 16:49 (08:49 GMT) on Sunday at Changi Airport.

Image: COURTESY

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen later said Singapore would "take every threat as real until proven otherwise".

"Two [fighter jets] scrambled to escort an inbound Scoot plane but it turned out to be a false alarm," Mr Ng said in a post on Facebook.

"[However], the Republic of Singapore Air Force will stay ever vigilant."

More:

How Singapore overcame horrific history to advance

A comparative anecdote of Kenya and Singapore
Sasa
1 month ago

Singapore fake news law polices chats and online platforms

Authorities say the bill protects citizens from fake news.
News
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
World
03 June 2019 - 09:01

Most Popular

  1. Want US visa? Prepare to share social media details
    22h ago World

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    6h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    3d ago Corridors of Power

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1w ago Africa

Latest Videos