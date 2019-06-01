R.I.P

Jose Antonio Reyes: Former Arsenal winger dies aged 35

He later spent a season on loan at Real Madrid in 2006-07, winning La Liga.

In Summary

Soccer Football - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Final - National Stadium, Warsaw, Poland - 14/15 - 27/5/15 Sevilla's Jose Antonio Reyes celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League Final REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
Soccer Football - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Final - National Stadium, Warsaw, Poland - 14/15 - 27/5/15 Sevilla's Jose Antonio Reyes celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League Final REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
Image: REUTERS

Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car accident aged 35, Spanish club Sevilla have announced.

"We couldn't offer any worse news", the La Liga club said on Twitter.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners from the La Liga side in January 2004 and was part of the 'Invincibles' side that went through the 2003-04 season unbeaten, winning the Premier League.

He later spent a season on loan at Real Madrid in 2006-07, winning La Liga.

After leaving the Gunners in 2007 he won the Europa League twice at Atletico Madrid and three times at Sevilla.

More to follow.

by BBC
World
01 June 2019 - 14:45

