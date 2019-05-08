TERROR BLAST?

Explosion near shrine in Pakistan, several casualties - police

• The blast comes as the country marks the fasting month of Ramadan.

• The shrine is located inside the ancient Walled City in Lahore, Pakistan's second-biggest city.

An explosion close to a major Sufi shrine in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore caused several casualties on Wednesday, officials said.

At least three people have been killed in the blast.

The blast took place close to the Data Darbar, one of the largest shrines in South Asia, and several people including police officers had been wounded, Punjab province police spokesman Nayab Haider said.

The blast comes as the country marks the fasting month of Ramadan.

The shrine is located inside the ancient Walled City in Lahore, Pakistan's second-biggest city.

It is visited by hundreds of thousands of people each year from both Sunni and Shia traditions of Islam.

In 2010, dozens died in two suicide blasts at the shrine.

(Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari and Syed Raza Khan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

by REUTERS and BBC
08 May 2019

