Kim Jong-Un visits Russia for summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in the Russian far-east for a summit with President Vladimir Putin.

State media say Mr Kim is travelling on his private train. It will be his first talks with the Russian president.

The Kremlin says they will meet near the Pacific coast city of Vladivostok on Thursday and will talk about the Korean peninsula's "nuclear problem".

Mr Kim is seeking support after talks with US President Donald Trump collapsed, analysts say.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim met in Hanoi earlier this year to discuss North Korea's nuclear weapons programme, but the summit - their second - ended without agreement.

What do we know about the summit?

North Korean state media has yet to confirm a time or location for the meeting.

But Russian and North Korean national flags are already in place on Vladivostok's Russky island, where the summit is expected to take place.

Russian soldiers have been seen marching in formation outside the train station in Vladivostok in preparation for Mr Kim's arrival.

The North Korean leader reportedly crossed into Russia on Wednesday and stepped out of his private train at the border city of Khasan.