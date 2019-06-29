Corridors of Power

Some activists could be moving to have Chief Justice David Maraga kicked out. Why? Sources whispered to Corridors that the activists, led by Okiya Omtatah plan to petition the Judicial Service Commission to remove Maraga for allegedly sleeping on the job. They accuse the CJ of failing to constitute a three-judge bench to hear the case challenging new currencies. It is said they openly asked Maraga to let them know if he is able to perform the functions of his office or not. They then concluded that if the panel is not constituted by Friday, they will petition JSC, arguing it amounts to incompetence. Omtata is challenging the new notes for having statute of the late President Jomo Kenyatta on the new currency.

Has the sibling rivalry between the Senate and National Assembly hist rock bottom to a point it is affecting the relationship between members of the two Houses? Well, it could be happening, not only through trivial talk in washrooms. Nitpickers whispered to Corridors that some NA members now want their Senate counterparts to feel that they are in charge. Their colleagues also tell witnesses, at any chance, they are the true champions of oversight. From the foregoing, Speakers Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Kenneth Lusaka are up to a bigger task than they may have thought.

Last week, we told you of a human rights organization that was planning to hold a demonstration against a governor from Nyanza over alleged corruption in the county. The county chief, according to an insider, met the organisers of the demonstrations in a hotel in the county early this week and pleaded with them to spare him the embarrassment. Immediately after the meeting, the organisers, informed their colleagues of the postponement of the protest. However, some of their colleagues who were left out of the governor's meet and now feel short-changed, have vowed to carry on with the protest next week.

A club in one of the city's upmarket estates has become a favorite for flashy politicians and businessmen whose source of funds is sometimes questionable. Sources told Corridors that controversial businessmen and budding politicians take drugs like sweets at this joint. They take hard drugs and even lace some with illegal substances. They take the drugs under the watch of heavily masculine club bouncers, who do nothing but stare after being bribed. The men in question are always in the company of young women and some cause drama; pass out after consuming the drugs.