Guarding county revenue, NYS I fresh charges, Sonko’s scorecard: Your Breakfast Briefing

Outgoing Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo has recommended that Kenya Revenue Authority should collect revenue for counties.

Odhiambo, in her exist speech, said the devolved units are losing revenue running into billions of shillings because of the leakages associated with systems they use.

"Counties are collecting less revenues than their potential because of weak systems or leakages. Counties should put in place efficient systems of collecting revenue," she said on Tuesday.

