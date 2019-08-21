Guarding county revenue, NYS I fresh charges, Sonko’s scorecard: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
Outgoing Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo has recommended that Kenya Revenue Authority should collect revenue for counties.
Odhiambo, in her exist speech, said the devolved units are losing revenue running into billions of shillings because of the leakages associated with systems they use.
"Counties are collecting less revenues than their potential because of weak systems or leakages. Counties should put in place efficient systems of collecting revenue," she said on Tuesday.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
NYS theft suspects charged afresh with laundering Sh90m
Businesswoman Josephine Kabura and Ben Gethi were on Tuesday charged afresh with laundering National Youth Service funds.
The prosecution added a new count against Kabura, John Kago Ndungu and Patrick Ogolla.
In the new count, Kabura, Kago and Ogolla are accused of transferring Sh90 million to an account in K-Rep Bank belonging to Patrick Ogolla Onyango and Company advocates between December 2014 and May 30, 2015.
Sonko's scorecard after two years in office
Two years today Mike Mbuvi Sonko solemnly swore to reclaim Nairobi's lost glory.
Sonko had just been sworn in as the governor of Kenya's capital city at a Uhuru Park ceremony attended by among others President Uhuru Kenyatta.
He became the city's second governor since devolution, taking over from the now embattled Evans Kidero.
Four officers jailed for life for poaching
A Kibera court has sent four police officers to jail for life after they were found guilty of poaching.
Senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau sentenced corporals Stephen Ngawai, Martin Mwiti, Francis Karanja and constable Peter Kuria Kimungi on Tuesday.
They can gain their freedom by paying Sh20 million fine each.
Cop loses Sh450k to sly women in bar
It happens all the time.
A strange woman gives the come-on to a man in a bar. He takes the bait and buys drinks for her and her friend. He's looking forward to sex, needs more cash and goes to an ATM.
But in this case on August 11, policeman Arthur Gakuya from Vigilance House was anything but vigilant.
Port agencies reduced to avoid duplication
The Communication Authority and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority have ten days to comply with a government directive seeking to integrate state agencies with the national trading system.
In a move to speed up trade facilitation and seal graft loopholes at ports of entry, all government agencies are required to automate their services and ensure they interface with the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade)'s Single Window System.