Sonko's scorecard after two years in office

Two years today (Wednesday ) Mike Mbuvi Sonko solemnly swore to reclaim Nairobi's lost glory.

Sonko had just been sworn in as the governor of Kenya's capital city at a Uhuru Park ceremony attended by among others President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He became the city's second governor since devolution, taking over from the now embattled Evans Kidero.

He promised efficient and timely services to city residents.

The following is his scorecard two years later.

Infrastructure

Potholes have been fixed in some parts of the city, especially Eastlands and Westlands. About 30 estate roads have been re-carpeted. This has been done in collaboration with the Kenya Urban Roads Authority city.

There are 58 ongoing road projects in the county expected to completed by December this year. Thirty-eight roads fall under the Nairobi Regeneration Programme. Phase two of the project is due for completion in December this year.

The completed roads include Kahuho Road in Waithaka-Riruta, Muthiora Road, Lumumba Drive, an access road to Maji Mazuri, Bishop Ireri Road, Manyanja Road and Matopeni Road.

The projects are aimed at fulfilling the county integrated development plan as well as the annual development plan which is anchored on the vision 2030.