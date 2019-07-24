Uhuru’s Treasury dilemma, Logging ban rots billions, Kenyans’ waistline struggle: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

On March 26, 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta received a standing ovation in Parliament as he tabled the infamous 'List of Shame'.

It was during that year's State of the Nation address that Uhuru ordered the over 100 public officers in the list he tabled to step aside, marking a start to the war on corruption.

Five Cabinet secretaries — Charity Ngilu (Lands), Michael Kamau (Transport), Felix Koskei (Agriculture), Kazungu Kambi (Labour) and Davis Chirchir (Energy) — were forced out of office.

At the moment, it appeared that the graft war would be won as soon as the cases got to court, and that this would deter many from tipping their fingers into public coffers.

