Uhuru’s Treasury dilemma, Logging ban rots billions, Kenyans’ waistline struggle: Your Breakfast Briefing

On March 26, 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta received a standing ovation in Parliament as he tabled the infamous 'List of Shame'.
It was during that year's State of the Nation address that Uhuru ordered the over 100 public officers in the list he tabled to step aside, marking a start to the war on corruption.
Five Cabinet secretaries — Charity Ngilu (Lands), Michael Kamau (Transport), Felix Koskei (Agriculture), Kazungu Kambi (Labour) and Davis Chirchir (Energy) — were forced out of office.
At the moment, it appeared that the graft war would be won as soon as the cases got to court, and that this would deter many from tipping their fingers into public coffers.
Shilling shaken as top Treasury officials charged
The shilling sunk further on Tuesday to hit a day low of Sh103.80 at 1pm, just an hour after two top National Treasury chiefs were charged with corruption.
Cabinet Secretary Treasury Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge spent the night in police custody after the director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered their arrest for allegedly inflating a commercial loan for the construction Kimwarer and Arror dams by Sh17 billion.
Logging ban could cost state Sh30bn in death of old trees
Trees worth billions of shillings are rotting as active moratorium prevents the Kenya Forest Service from selling them.
A source who is not allowed to speak to the press told the Star that the government is likely to lose between Sh20 billion and Sh30 billion.
A 90-day ban on logging was initially imposed on February 24 last year and later extended to November 24. It was extended again for a year to facilitate sector reforms and is expected to cease in November.
Why Kenyans are struggling to tame their waistlines
Despite a high percentage of Kenyans living below the poverty line, data has shown that seven out of 100 adults are either overweight or obese.
In addition, Kenya has been ranked 23rd among 47 countries where a growing number of children under five are overweight.
Affluence and good life are what came into the mind of Maxwell Kinyua when his sister’s weight rapidly increased, yet she was suffering from hormonal imbalance.
MPs adopt report nationalising KQ
Kenya Airways will be nationalized after the National Assembly adopted a report recommending the airline be wholly owned by the state.
The report by the Transport committee chaired by David Pkosing was adopted after a question on its adoption was posed by Speaker Justin Muturi.
This followed an inquiry by the committee into a proposal by KQ to take over the management of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for 33 years, which MPs opposed.
Judge feuds over land with gardener, boda boda
A judge is feuding with a boda boda rider and a gardener who accuse him of refusing to issue their land ownership documents.
Joshua Kabere and Esther Musyembi are accusing Environment and Lands High Court judge Peter Muchoki of denying them ownership papers of their land.
The land is in Kakuzi area in Murang'a county.