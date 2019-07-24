Why Kenyans are struggling to tame their waistlines

Despite a high percentage of Kenyans living below the poverty line, data has shown that seven out of 100 adults are either overweight or obese.

In addition, Kenya has been ranked 23rd among 47 countries where a growing number of children under five are overweight.

Affluence and good life are what came into the mind of Maxwell Kinyua when his sister’s weight rapidly increased, yet she was suffering from hormonal imbalance.

“I thought my sister was living large with a lot of money, yet she was ill. On visiting a specialist, we realised she was growing big unintentionally since her food intake was correct, and she also exercised regularly,” Kinyua said.

Kinyua’s sister was diagnosed with a condition, hypothyroidism, where her thyroid could not provide enough energy to her digestive system, hence her digestion process slowed down.

Over time, she experienced regular fatigue and rapid weight gain that had nothing to do with the commonly blamed wrong food intake. She was unwell.

However, according to the Africa Nutrition Report, no income group in Africa is eating enough vegetables, whole grains and what is considered healthy food. Instead, they are all taking too much soda.

HOPELESS DIETING, EXERCISING

For John Muthama, years of dieting and exercising brought no change to his alarming weight of 176kg. It's not until he underwent the maiden bariatric weight loss surgery at the Kenyatta National Hospital in May that he registered success.

At 66 years, his Body Mass Index was at 59.5kg per meter squared. He was diagnosed with class III obesity and at this point, his only way out was the surgery, as all other procedures had failed. BMI is calculated by dividing a person’s weight with his or her squared height in metres.

The five-specialist procedure required the father of three to part with Sh500,000 to facilitate his weight loss journey.

Speaking to the Star, his wife Agnes Waithaka said she thought her husband was gaining weight because of her exemplary culinary skills.

“When my husband started gaining weight, I thought it was because of my food and people would praise me for the good work. But when he could not walk, I sensed danger,” Mrs Waithaka said.

"It got worse until the day he developed hypertension and was losing breath. That is when I knew we had to rush him to hospital.”

Muthama’s weight had been gradually increasing for 10 years, with his efforts to find a solution proving futile. His walking problem meant they had to seek a helper to walk him around every day.

Referring to the successful surgery, surgeon Kennedy Odede of Kenyatta National Hospital, who was part of Muthama’s procedure, said many Kenyans have sizes they can hardly control.

Referring to overweight and obesity as non-communicable diseases, he added that more than 15 per cent of Kenyans are currently suffering from obesity.