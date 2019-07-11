Uhuru bans La Mada caucus, Taming mobile lenders, Freedom after 27 years: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed Cabinet Secretaries from Mt Kenya region to stop their night meetings at Hotel La Mada.
Deputy President William Ruto's allies welcomed the decision but challenged the President to crack the whip on those who have been attending the meetings.
In a move aimed at quelling the unease in his ruling Jubilee Party, Uhuru directed that all government meetings “must be held within existing structures”.
CBK govenor warns Kenyans against online money lenders
Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge on Wednesday raised a red flag over the proliferation of unregulated online money lending firms.
Njoroge said that the credit only mobile intuitions are not regulated by the CBK and, as such, their customers are exposed to exploitation.
Excellent job, Itumbi allies tell Judiciary on his release
The Judiciary has been lauded on the release of State House digital director Dennis Itumbi on bail.
Itumbi was on Wednesday released on a Sh100,000 bail after magistrate Zainab Abdul declined the prosecution's request to detain him for an additional nine days.
In their argument, the prosecution said the extra days were to allow them to complete investigations involving forensic examination of Itumbi’s phone and WhatsApp group Tangatanga Movement with 256 members–including Itumbi.
Death row inmates freed after 27 years
Two old men on death row have been released after 27 years in incarceration.
Bernard Wambua Mbenzi, 68, and Paul Kituku Mutisya, 76, were on Wednesday resentenced by High Court judge George Odunga sitting in Machakos.
They had been incarcerated for 27 years and seven months for killing Charles Kiio Mulei on January 14, 1992.
New hires slow down in key sectors - report
Kenya’s largest sectors in terms of GDP contribution currently account for the least share of jobs in the country’s formal sector.
A report by ICEA LION Asset Management shows while agriculture manufacturing and real estate cumulatively contributed 44 per cent to the economy, the three key sectors only accounted for 20 per cent of jobs in Kenya.
Robbed of estate by ‘co-relas’, widows unite to rebuild lives
For many women in Kenya, losing a husband is not just a personal tragedy. It is the beginning of a nightmare orchestrated by the same relatives they sang and danced with at their wedding.
The dust has barely settled on their husband's grave when the new widows find themselves suffering social discrimination, segregation and economic hardship at the hands of their in-laws, informally referred to as "co-relas".