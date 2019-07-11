Uhuru bans La Mada caucus, Taming mobile lenders, Freedom after 27 years: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed Cabinet Secretaries from Mt Kenya region to stop their night meetings at Hotel La Mada.

Deputy President William Ruto's allies welcomed the decision but challenged the President to crack the whip on those who have been attending the meetings.

In a move aimed at quelling the unease in his ruling Jubilee Party, Uhuru directed that all government meetings “must be held within existing structures”.

