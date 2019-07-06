UhuRuto secret talks, Matiang’i for President?, How to recall MPs: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Police Inspector General Police Hillary Mutyambai has redeployed 23, 000 Administration Police officers to the Kenya Police Service this month.
A new circular in line with the new police policy directs regional and county police heads not to transfer officers until the newly redeployed APs are integrated into the Kenya Police Service.
Uhuru, Ruto hold secret four-hour meeting at State House
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday held private talks at State House amid widening cracks in Jubilee over the DP's assassination claims.
Multiple sources within the Presidency confirmed the two held lengthy discussions on a number of issues.
The Star established that the meeting was fixed on Tuesday when Uhuru and Ruto met at a State House banquet hosted in honour of South Sudan President Salva Kiir.
Another Huduma Namba listing planned for those who missed out
Another round of Huduma Namba registration will be done for the people who missed out on the extended period, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna has said.
He said on Thursday that after the mass registration ended on May 25, millions of people were left out even after a one-week extension announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Rtd Colonel Oguna said many of the people who were unable to register did not have national Identification Cards and birth certificates by the time the drive was completed.
Why Coast is angry, rebellious and has lost hope in ODM
Once the bastion of Opposition politics, the Coast appears fatigued.
This weariness or burnout is captured in this week’s poll by national pollster Infotrak, which found that the Coast leads with 56 per cent of those surveyed saying the Opposition is not doing a good job. Some Kenyans polled suggested the country no longer has an Opposition.
ODM has for long been the region’s dominant party.
Support for 'Matiang'i presidency' builds up
Deputy President William Ruto is no longer assured of the Gusii votes in the 2022 presidential race after some leaders recently declared their preference to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.
Political observers say the declaration by Gusii leaders is a well-calculated plan to deny Ruto a foothold in the populous Kisii and Nyamira counties. The DP was in Nyamira on Monday, the second time in less than two months, as part of his multi-pronged war to get to State House after President Uhuru Kenyatta exits in three years.
Would you like to recall your MP, Senator or MCA?
An MP just lost his seat because he claimed certain expenses using a forged invoice, was convicted of forgery, and 19 per cent (10,005 people) of the registered voters in his constituency signed a petition to recall him. There will be a by-election, in which the former MP may stand if he wishes.
A few months ago another MP – from the opposite party — lost her seat. She had been convicted of perverting the course of justice because she lied about who had been driving her car when accused of speeding. She decided not to stand again – her party had expelled her and she was unlikely to win as an independent candidate.