NEW POLICY

23,000 APs redeployed in mass transfers

It is biggest transfer since Mutyambai succeeded Joseph Boinnet as IGP in March

In Summary

•Most affected regions are Rift Valley (6, 707), Eastern (3938) and Central (3,109)

•New officers to work under deputy IG Mbugua 

by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
News
06 July 2019 - 05:00
IG Hillary Mutyambai takes oath of office on April 8
PLEDGE: IG Hillary Mutyambai takes oath of office on April 8
Image: FAITH MUTEGI

Police Inspector General Police Hillary Mutyambai has redeployed 23, 000 Administration Police officers to the Kenya Police Service this month.

A new circular in line with the new police policy directs regional and county police heads not to transfer officers until the newly redeployed APs are integrated into the Kenya Police Service.

“You may deploy them within stations in the subcounty,” the circular addressed to police bosses at different levels says. They include regional commissioners, county heads and academy commandants for specific services.

It is bieegest the mass transfer in the police service since Mutyambai succeeded Joseph Boinnet as IGP in March.

Last month, Mwangi Wanderi, acting on behalf of  DCI boss George Kinoti, asked 16 sergeants, 36 corporals and 64 police constables to take new roles in new stations.

“You are directed to liaise with the respective Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) regional and county commanders for proper physical handing/taking over of the personnel and equipment including firearms,” read the signal.

Documents obtained by the Star show the most affected regions in the transfers are Rift Valley (6, 707), Eastern (3938) and Central (3,109).

Nairobi has 1,438, Nyanza (2,694), Western (2,276), Coast (2,043) and Northeastern (1,785).

The APs will serve under the Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua. Those not affected in the changes will work under AP Deputy Inspector General Noor Gabow as the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit.

“CIPU is mandated to protect electricity, banks, government buildings and installations, water points and cash in transit. Others are critical infrastructure and energy infrastructure,” the letter says.

The changes are part of the national police service strategic plan prepared by the commission for police officers. The new policy says any officer who wants to engage in business or any other activities must first seek clearance.

Kenya has 90,442 police officers. They include Kenya Police (44, 705), Administration Police ( 40,330) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (5,405).

