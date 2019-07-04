Gusiiland support for CS Matiang’i stands in the way of Ruto vote hunt

Deputy President William Ruto is no longer assured of the Gusii votes in the 2022 presidential race after some leaders recently declared their preference to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Political observers say the declaration by Gusii leaders is a well-calculated plan to deny Ruto a foothold in the populous Kisii and Nyamira counties. The DP was in Nyamira on Monday, the second time in less than two months, as part of his multi-pronged war to get to State House after President Uhuru Kenyatta exits in three years.

Conspicuously absent from his entourage were governors James Ongwae (Kisii) and John Nyagarama (Nyamira). The two are said to gravitate towards the new centre of power — Matiang’i.

Also absent were senators Sam Ongeri (Kisii) and Okong’o O’Mogeni (Nyamira) and MPs Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North), Ben Momanyi (Borabu) and Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango).

Ongwae’s deputy, Joash Maangi, is in the pro-Ruto camp.

The support for Matiang’i has been gaining momentum in the past few weeks. His supporters say he is more suited to succeed Uhuru. So intense is the heat against Ruto that those who have been hitherto part of his team, such as vocal Onyonka, have ducked out. He says a Gusii too can lead the country.

But amid the heat, some leaders have still stayed away from the Matiang’i candidacy debate. They have been unswayed by the pro-Matiang’i wave. They are tellingly absent (without apologies) from the Interior CS’s functions.

They include Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira Woman Rep), Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari), Richard Tongi (Nyaribari Chache), Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache) and Bomachoge Borabu’s Zadock Ogutu.

Ready for the big stage

Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri says political camps do not bother him — his interest is development.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are in Kielekwe or not. Development is all that matters in the long run,” Obiri states.