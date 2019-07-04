Gusiiland support for CS Matiang’i stands in the way of Ruto vote hunt

• It is not lost on observers that Matiang'i has been spending weekends in either Kisii or Nyamira urging the Abagusii to unite.
• Governors Ongwae and Nyagarama said to be gravitating towards the Interior CS.
Deputy President William Ruto is no longer assured of the Gusii votes in the 2022 presidential race after some leaders recently declared their preference to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.
Political observers say the declaration by Gusii leaders is a well-calculated plan to deny Ruto a foothold in the populous Kisii and Nyamira counties. The DP was in Nyamira on Monday, the second time in less than two months, as part of his multi-pronged war to get to State House after President Uhuru Kenyatta exits in three years.
Conspicuously absent from his entourage were governors James Ongwae (Kisii) and John Nyagarama (Nyamira). The two are said to gravitate towards the new centre of power — Matiang’i.
Also absent were senators Sam Ongeri (Kisii) and Okong’o O’Mogeni (Nyamira) and MPs Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North), Ben Momanyi (Borabu) and Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango).
Ongwae’s deputy, Joash Maangi, is in the pro-Ruto camp.
The support for Matiang’i has been gaining momentum in the past few weeks. His supporters say he is more suited to succeed Uhuru. So intense is the heat against Ruto that those who have been hitherto part of his team, such as vocal Onyonka, have ducked out. He says a Gusii too can lead the country.
But amid the heat, some leaders have still stayed away from the Matiang’i candidacy debate. They have been unswayed by the pro-Matiang’i wave. They are tellingly absent (without apologies) from the Interior CS’s functions.
They include Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira Woman Rep), Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari), Richard Tongi (Nyaribari Chache), Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache) and Bomachoge Borabu’s Zadock Ogutu.
Ready for the big stage
Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri says political camps do not bother him — his interest is development.
“It doesn’t matter whether you are in Kielekwe or not. Development is all that matters in the long run,” Obiri states.
Last Sunday, at a fundraiser for Mekonge SDA church, Onyonka said the Gusii community has matured and is all set to play in big-league politics. He said the community’s three million voters will guarantee it a seat to the power-negotiation table through Matiang’i.
“It is time we tell other tribes they can no longer just walk in to hunt for top-up (votes) … We now have the votes and should be at the negotiating table to talk together to determine which direction the leadership of this country should take,” Onyonka said.
He asked the community to rally behind Matiang’i who will shepherd it to the negotiating table — not Ruto.
Governor Ongwae, who is a cautious politician, echoed the MP’s views and urged Matiang’i to upscale his ambition for the community’s sake.
Matiang’i is a greenhorn politically and has yet to indicate interest, fuelling speculation that he might end up as a compromise candidate in the political divide between Uhuru allies and his deputy’s supporters.
“I’ve heard what our leaders are saying,” Matiang’i said guardedly. After all, he is still a civil servant.
But it is not lost on observers that the CS has been spending weekends in either Kisii or Nyamira urging the Abagusii to unite. At Mekonge, he, in a thinly veiled attack on Ruto, said some people were using religion to fleece the country of its coffers.
“We cannot go this way. We cannot use the name of God in vain, stealing public resources left, right and centre,” he said.
However, Deputy Governor Maangi said the unity calls should be all-inclusive. “I’m a proponent of Gusii unity but not the approach that the CS is taking.”
MP Osoro told the Star that the Deputy President will emerge the winner in Gusiiland. “I have no doubt the Tangatanga team will romp to victory when the right time comes.”
No longer a bridge
In Kisii, Senator Ongeri said time had come for the community to be given a chance at the helm of the country.
“We should no longer entertain the assumption that the country’s leadership should be vested in big communities. Smaller communities too deserve a taste of the pie up there,” he said.
The Gusii community, he said, should shun any individual, including Ruto, if his sole intention is to use them as a bridge to achieve political dreams.
“We are saying no and if you see such person loitering with similar intent tell him so in uncertain terms. We now have come of age to make important decisions for this nation — not being used as a doormat by others,” Ongeri said.
He said the community will not play second fiddle to anybody, including Ruto whose attempts to make forays into the region have intensified lately.
