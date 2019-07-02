Focus on Collymore’s successor, DCI probes Huduma Centres, PSC defends MPs' ‘per diem’: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

A fresh political war has erupted between Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga with both sides delivering blistering punches.

Soon after Ruto referred to Raila as the “lord of poverty” on Monday, ODM went on the offensive and said the DP “has become a joke in the eyes of right thinking Kenyans.”

Party secretary general Edwin Sifuna said Ruto is struggling to bury the news of his fake assassination and its failure to generate any sympathy he intended.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.