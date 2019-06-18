Tangatanga dare Uhuru, Ebola high alert, Kakamega twins mothers dilemma: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed that there was no Ebola in the country.

Laboratory results from the blood samples of a 36-year-old patient who was taken into isolation on Sunday were negative for Ebola.

Her husband and two other contacts had also been quarantined.

Tests conducted at the Kenya Medical Research Institute showed the woman initially suspected of having Ebola, simply had gastroenteritis.

This is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines, typically caused by a bacterial or viral infection and causing vomiting and diarrhoea.

