Tangatanga dare Uhuru, Ebola high alert, Kakamega twins mothers dilemma: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed that there was no Ebola in the country.
Laboratory results from the blood samples of a 36-year-old patient who was taken into isolation on Sunday were negative for Ebola.
Her husband and two other contacts had also been quarantined.
Tests conducted at the Kenya Medical Research Institute showed the woman initially suspected of having Ebola, simply had gastroenteritis.
This is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines, typically caused by a bacterial or viral infection and causing vomiting and diarrhoea.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Ruto allies in Central defy Uhuru
Deputy President William Ruto's allies in Central Kenya have dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to a political contest for castigating Tangatanga group.
In a rebellious move, MPs who spoke to the Star told off the President over his Sunday rant and dismissed his claims they rode on his back to Parliament.
The growing defiance in the President's own backyard is the clearest signal of Ruto's stranglehold on his Tangatanga legislators.
Don’t rip us apart, twins, ‘sister’ tell parents
The two identical twins and their 'sister' have warned their parents against separating them, presenting a big dilemma to the two families.
According to their mothers, the three said any attempt to separate the trio will force them to disappear, never to be found again.
"The girls have told us they do not want to be separated. They see each other as sisters and we have decided to respect their wishes," said one of the mothers, Rosemary Khaveleli.
African Golden Cat is losing habitat inside Rhino Ark’s Fence
A handful of naturalists and fly fishermen in Kenya, over the course of the last century, reported seeing what they thought might be the “African golden cat”.
A glimpse, a blur … and the cat would bound into the undergrowth and disappear before anyone could reach for their binoculars or their camera.
Rupert Watson and Rob O’Meara, amongst others, reported seeing the cat on the southern end of the Aberdares in the late 1970s.
But many experts simply thought the common caracal was being mistaken for the rare and elusive African golden cat. A mature cat weighs between 6-14kg.
Seven APs assault Nairobi deputy commissioner and family
Seven AP officers face seven years in jail for assaulting Nairobi county deputy commissioner Joseph Mwangi and his family on Sunday.
The officers also face malicious damage of property charges. They allegedly attacked Mwangi, his wife Charity Mukue and son Brandon near the family's home in Githunguri, Kiambu, at 11:20pm, according to OB number 81/15/06/2019.
Pensions headache forces Treasury back to drawing board
The State’s pension budget has ballooned over the past 10 years, eating into funds that would have otherwise gone into infrastructure development.
Since independence, public workers have enjoyed free retirement benefits that are fully paid for by taxpayers through the Consolidated Fund.