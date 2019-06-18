Seven APs assault Nairobi deputy commissioner and family

Seven AP officers face seven years in jail for assaulting Nairobi county deputy commissioner Joseph Mwangi and his family on Sunday.

The officers also face malicious damage of property charges. They allegedly attacked Mwangi, his wife Charity Mukue and son Brandon near the family's home in Githunguri, Kiambu, at 11:20pm, according to OB number 81/15/06/2019.

“The son was accosted and beaten by the said officers on allegations that he was obstructing them while offloading murram on a feeder road leading to their village,” the OB reads, as reported by the deputy commissioner.

The commissioner says he was also assaulted and sustained injuries to the nose and right leg after he intervened.

“The officers defied and failed to listen to him when he produced his ID. The officers arrested him, his wife and son and escorted them to Githunguri police station where they booked them with the offence of affray,” the report reads.

The three were released after the OCS intervened and allowed them to seek medical treatment.

The police OBs and signals obtained by the Star show that the officers who allegedly attacked the three are James Mwangi (209143), Chege Njoroge (216208), John Maseki (38076), Naftali Laibuni (238901), Christopher Mawili (3228492), Joseph Chepsergon (250965) and Martin Munene (256792).

They are booked under OB number 38/16/06/2019 at Kiambu police station.

Kiambu county commander Ali Nuno said their colleagues at Kiambu police station are waiting for a response from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Attorney General to pursue the case.

“We have completed investigations and forwarded the file to the AG and ODPP to advice on the way forward,” Nuno said on the phone.

The OB states the seven officers were on patrol using a Ford Ranger pick-up GKB 336T. Mwangi works in Nairobi but stays in Githunguri, which is in Kiambu county.

The officers face assault charges under section 251 of the Penal Code and malicious damage to property under section 339 (1) of the penal code. They both attract a fine and imprisonment.

Edited by R.Wamochie