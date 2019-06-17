Uhuru bashes rebels, Kenya's heroin dens, Principals eye co-curricular cash: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star.
Good morning,
President Uhuru Kenyatta has scolded Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga tanga squad for politicking instead of working for the country.
The President on Sunday read the Riot Act right before Ruto and said no amount of attacks will intimidate him.
Uhuru spoke during the Akorino Annual Convention at Kasarani Gymnasium. He spoke in Kikuyu, warning the politicians that he is not a lame-duck President.
The President also told off Central Kenya politicians who have accused him of neglecting them after campaigning for him.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Secondary school principals seek to manage co-cirricular activities funds
Secondary school heads want the co-curricular funds to be channelled to schools directly so they can manage it themselves according to their needs.
This was the first of the 20-point resolutions that the principals agreed at the end of the five day Kenya Secondary School Heads Association annual conference that ended on Friday at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration in Mombasa.
The funds are currently channelled through a secretariat at the county and sub-county level of Education ministry.
Heroin: From cloud nine high to depths of hell
When you first shoot up, you will most likely puke and feel briefly repelled, but soon you'll feel blissful, relaxed or numb; pain and worries vanish. It will cling to you like an obsessed lover. Actually, you cling to it.
By whatever name — unga (Mombasa), daba, kichuri, stuff, kete, kichuri, ondo and keindo — it sends you to Cloud 9 and, if you don't stop, into the depths of hell.
Division of Revenue Bill for county cash to get second chance
The crucial bill on county funds is set to be re-introduced in Parliament as MPs and Senators race against time to save counties from financial problems.
This even as questions continue to be raised about the legality of the budget statement unveiled by Treasury CS Henry Rotich last Thursday.
Economists question measures set to cut budget deficit
Government plans to reduce debt by the cut of expenditure and increasing revenue may be unattainable, according to economists.
Regional East Africa economist at Stanbic Bank Jibran Qureishi said the assumptions stated are based on growth and revenue collections which may be unrealistic.
“It is easier said than done. The reduction on debt may start by cut on infrastructure expenditure which also cannot be done in a year,” he said.
Could burnout be making you stressed?
Are you feeling like every day is a bad day at your workplace? Or physically or emotionally drained all the time? What about increasingly mentally distanced from your job, or less efficient? You could be battling burnout.
The World Health Organisation last month added burnout to its list of International Classification of Diseases. This effectively gives it the possibility of being listed as a globally recognised medical condition by next year.