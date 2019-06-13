Feeling tired, bored with work, stressed? It could be burnout

PAINKILLERS EVERY DAY

Lazaro Ratemo* has been a banker for 10 years now. He says his work comes with immense pressure and long working hours, especially since he got promoted to a senior role three years ago.

He works over 10 hours a day and reaches his Eastlands house at around 11pm on average.

"I have to be at work by 7.30am, and so I have to leave my house by 4.30am or thereabouts," he says. This means that Ratemo has very little time to rest, given he also works on Saturdays half day.

This has taken a toll on him, making him carry painkillers in his bag every day.

"I feel exhausted like all the time. Headache is part of me. Sometimes I black out right in front of my computer as I serve a customer," he told this writer.

But this is not all. Ratemo also experiences emotional exhaustion, occasionally feeling sad, an experience that has driven him to drunkenness and reckless sexual behaviour.

"I sometimes feel wasted, even after working so hard, because a big chunk of the good monies I receive ends up in pubs and different ladies, some at Koinange street," he said.

Maselina Adhiambo, a house help working and living with a family of six — two parents and six children in Kawangware's Satellite area — laments how she has to be active close to 20 hours a day.

"Doing house chores is my means of livelihood, but it takes a toll on me sometimes. I have to be up by 4am every morning and get to bed earliest by 11.30 in the night, after all the kids are asleep and their school materials prepared. I have to feed them, help them do assignments and retire them," Adhiambo, known in her plot area as Adhis, said.

"I feel sleepy mostly and of late, I have become really forgetful, even on minute things," she added.

Asked why she has not considered quitting the job or looking for an employer who is less demanding, Adhiambo said she is sentimentally attached to her present employer because the family was the first to receive her in Nairobi five years ago from her Lifunga village rural home, Siaya county.

Lang'at, Ratemo and Adhiambo are among a growing number of Kenyans suffering burnout and taking it for granted.