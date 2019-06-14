Budget: losers and winners, Uproar over MP slap on colleague, How Strathmore beat Harvard: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
The Kenya National Union of Teachers on Thursday said it is under attack from the government and the Teachers Service Commission but will not be cowed into silence.
The union said it is under fire because of its resistance to the Competency-Based Curriculum, which it insisted was rushed. Kenya is not still not prepared for it, it said.
Gamblers, boda boda operators worst hit in budget
Smokers, gamblers, wine and whiskey lovers will pay more for their pleasures to fund government operations.
National Treasury CS Henry Rotich yesterday announced higher 'sin taxes' among wide-ranging measures to shore up KRA collections and finance the Sh3.02 budget for 2019-20.
Boda boda and tuk-tuk operations who have hitherto operated without insurance will have to take the third party covers, a move that will push up transport costs in the most common modes of transport in Kenya.
Kenya to clean up payroll, streamline procurement, transport to cut cost
Treasury CS Henry Rotich has announced a raft of measures to cut government spending in his 2019-20 budget statement.
Rotich said the government will adopt a policy of no new projects to ensure the government completes on its existing projects.
The CS said a cleansing of the ballooning wage bill will be initiated to weed out ghost workers in government departments.
Strathmore underdogs who downed Harvard to win global law contest
As smiles fill their faces, their story goes down the history books as a perfect replica of the famous biblical tale of David battling Goliath and emerging the winner.
It is the remarkable story of Catherine Penda, Mishael Wambua and Maleehah Khandwalla — all Strathmore University students.
They came to the limelight as not only the first African students but also the youngest to win a global law competition: the John H Jackson Moot Court on World Trade Organisation (WTO) Law.
Wajir MP Amin to face charges for punching Gedi
Wajir East MP Rashid Amin is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday morning on charges of assaulting Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.
Amin was arrested on Thursday evening and locked up at Parliament police station following protests by female MPs and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.
Gedi suffered injuries to her cheek and neck in the morning attack in Parliament's parking lot. She was rushed to Karen Hospital.
CBK directive hits Kenya/Uganda cross-border traders
Kenyan traders who source their merchandise from Uganda have been affected by the Central Bank of Kenya's (CBK) currency directive.
Uganda and Tanzania have stopped the use of the Kenyan currency in an effort to shield its banks from being used to launder stolen money back into Kenya.
This follows the CBK's announcement that in intends to withdraw the old Sh 1,000 notes from circulation starting October 1 to combat illicit financial flows and counterfeits.