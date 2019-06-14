Strathmore underdogs who downed Harvard to win global law contest

As smiles fill their faces, their story goes down the history books as a perfect replica of the famous biblical tale of David battling Goliath and emerging the winner.

It is the remarkable story of Catherine Penda, Mishael Wambua and Maleehah Khandwalla — all Strathmore University students.

They came to the limelight as not only the first African students but also the youngest to win a global law competition: the John H Jackson Moot Court on World Trade Organisation (WTO) Law.

The unusual triumph earned them a standing ovation, as they took the acclaimed Harvard University competitors by the horns in the finals of the contest.

It is a competition in which no African university had ever made it to the quarter finals. Yet they broke this record to get to the semis, finals and finally be crowned winners.

Yesterday, Penda and Maleehah recounted to the Star the rigorous competition that ran for six days in Geneva at the headquarters of the World Trade Organisation.

From the onset, they aimed to outsmart their opponents in arguing a case on regulation of international trade between nations. This ran through all stages of the competition, from the local competition that began at the Kenya School of Law in February last year.

To them, only one rule guided them through the competition: Never ever have bad days, as this would lead to elimination.

"The knock-out nature of the competition means you have to get things right. So we stuck to the training our coaches had taken us through over a one-year period, keeping in mind any mistake made in the competition would have dire consequences," Penda told the Star yesterday.