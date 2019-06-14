Gamblers, boda boda operators worst hit in budget

Smokers, gamblers, wine and whiskey lovers will pay more for their pleasures to fund government operations.

National Treasury CS Henry Rotich yesterday announced higher 'sin taxes' among wide-ranging measures to shore up KRA collections and finance the Sh3.02 budget for 2019-20.

Boda boda and tuk-tuk operations who have hitherto operated without insurance will have to take the third party covers, a move that will push up transport costs in the most common modes of transport in Kenya.

Addressing Parliament, Rotich proposed a 10 per cent excise duty on total winnings resulting from betting. This means a winner of Sh10,000 from any gaming activity will have to give Sh1,000 to KRA.

Rotich said betting has become widespread and has negative social and economic impacts, particularly on young and vulnerable people who want to get rich quick.

"In order to curtail the negative effects arising from betting activities, I propose to introduce excise duty on betting activities at the rate of 10 per cent of the amount staked," Rotich said.

Millions of boda boda users will also be forced to dig deeper into their pockets to afford the popular means of transport as riders pass on the proposed additional insurance costs to their passengers.

Rotich has proposed a bill requiring third-party insurance in the boda boda transport sector, which has proven to be risky to the riders, passengers and pedestrians.

“The accident victims mostly from the lower cadres of society, are left to seek financial assistance for treatment from friends and relatives since these boda bodas are not insured,” the CS said.

Also targeted in the revenue-raising measures are smokers and drinkers who will have to pay Sh8 more per packet of cigarettes, Sh24 more for 750ml wine and Sh18 more for 750ml of liquor.

A 750ml bottle of wine will now attract excise duty of Sh136, while duty on the same volume of whiskey will rise to Sh182. The excise duty on a packet of 20 cigarettes will increase to Sh61 per packet.