Raila’s fake gold revelation, Ruto’s 2022 dilemma, Cremation popularity: Your Breakfast Briefing

North Rift leaders have turned the heat on President Uhuru Kenyatta following the withdrawal of guns from National Police Service Reservists.
The group mostly comprising DP William Ruto allies have said that they do not want further engagement with Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on the matter.
The team chaired by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok is planning a meeting of leaders – governors, senators and MPs from 11 counties next week for a way forward.
Fake gold: Raila says he blew the whistle
ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday broke his silence on the fake gold scandal admitting that he met the United Arab Emirates ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Claiming he was the scam’s whistleblower, Raila defended Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i against accusations of involvement.
Raila said Matiang’i has no links whatsoever with the scam.
Ruto considering Muturi, Waiguru for 2022 running-mate
Deputy President William Ruto is in a dilemma over his 2022 running mate despite perceptions that he is spoilt for choice.
Torn between retaining President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya base and appeasing other regions, Ruto faces an uphill task in selecting a potential DP.
Selecting a Mount Kenya running mate would make it easier for Ruto to woo Uhuru’s supporters.
How state officers sabotaged Galana Kulalu project
The failure of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s food security flagship project suggests political warfare if findings of a Senate committee on Galana Kulalu are anything to go by.
A Senate committee session on Tuesday revealed how state officers orchestrated the collapse of the 10,000-acre model farm.
The scheme, allegedly to undermine the President, started when key components that would have made the venture sustainable were dropped.
Ashes to ashes: Cremation gains acceptance as burial costs rise
For generations, Kenya’s diverse communities have revered rituals associated with burying the dead and the customs and practices were strictly adhered to.
But as society changes, tradition is losing its hold on many practices and burials are becoming less of a cultural affair.
Burial ceremonies and rites can be elaborate and involve whole communities. Families fight over where the burial site should be, on which side of the family, for example.
Slay queen gets seven years for stealing cop's pistol
It all started with a casual drink on January 6, 2019.
But by the end of friendly banter between an outgoing policeman and his woman companion, the man had been drugged and robbed of his pistol.
On Friday, Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga sentenced Lydia Njeri on her own plea of guilt to seven years in prison with no option of a fine.