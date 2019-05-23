Uhuru failing in graft war, Somalia-Kenya spat, No language teachers: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
The government is facing a dilemma over lack of tutors for six new subjects, including foreign languages, to be rolled out in grade four next year.
The Star has established that the government's push to introduce foreign languages-Arabic, French, Chinese and German-could be jolted amid revelations there are no teachers.
There are also fears that the country lacks specialised teachers to handle Home Science and Creative Arts subjects set to be introduced in grade four, as well, in 2020.
The proxy wars behind Kenya, Somalia rows
The fight for resources by Somali leaders has put Kenya’s interests at risk, with the Somali Parliament pushing for the withdrawal of the Kenya Defence Forces.
Somalia’s top hierarchy for the last couple of years has tactfully been using other foreign countries, its Parliament and the executive to isolate and reclaim what belongs to Kenya.
Graft war: Why Uhuru barks but cannot bite
Its been all vigorous motion for President Uhuru Kenyatta's anti-corruption crusade but no movement.
This is the verdict of the Civil Society-led assessment report of Jubilee government's renewed anti-graft crusade, describing the efforts as part of the strategy that enables what they called state capture.
The report, released by Africa Center for Open Governance (AFRICOG), hold that the "current [anti-corruption] approach is largely tactical, too legalistic and prosecution-driven" and that this will not yield the desired fruits.
Kilifi's ‘Iron Lady’ Aisha Jumwa aims high
Vocal, combative and controversial Aisha Jumwa wants to be the governor of Kilifi.
The Malindi MP is gaining wide popularity, called the Queen of the Coast and the Iron Lady, giving back as good as she gets in male-dominated rough and tumble politics.
She is he kind of woman who defied her husband when he told her to stop her political activism years ago.
Court blocks Kiunjuri's tax on hides and skins
The High Court yesterday barred the Agriculture ministry from imposing a tax on processed hides and skins for export.
Tanners Association chairman Robert Njoka argued the ministry's decision to impose a levy on processed products violated the consent dated April 22, 2016, and adopted as the decree of Court on April 25, 2016.
Tributes flow in as Binyavanga Wainaina dies
Binyavanga Wainaina, the award-winning Kenyan writer who challenged stereotypes of Africa with biting satire and took on prejudice by documenting his life as an openly gay man, has died aged 48.
In July 2002 he won the Caine Prize for his short story “Discovering Home”.
He was the founding editor of Kwani Magazine.