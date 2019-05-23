The proxy wars behind Kenya, Somalia rows

The fight for resources by Somali leaders has put Kenya’s interests at risk, with the Somali Parliament pushing for the withdrawal of the Kenya Defence Forces.

Somalia’s top hierarchy for the last couple of years has tactfully been using other foreign countries, its Parliament and the executive to isolate and reclaim what belongs to Kenya.

Encroachment on Kenya’s interests has seen Somali administrators incite Marehan locals to break the newly erected expensive border wall between the two countries as the struggle to control Jubaland region intensifies.

A report by the Kenyan security agencies tracking two Cuban doctors abducted on April 12 in Mandera stated that criminal elements in government and al Shabab terrorists have been breaking the wall at Balathawa. This is a key point for smuggling contraband, humans and arms.

The two doctors, Assel Correa and Landy Rodriguez, were sneaked out of the country through Balathawa, which is part of Jubaland.

Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo has not openly stated his displeasure against Kenya, but a number of media outlets have quoted his top officials negotiating with Turkey, Qatar, Ethiopia and Eritrea to support their military activities in Somalia to take over Jubaland from Kenyan troops.

Fahad Yasin, the chief spy of Somalia, led the negotiating team. He has a Kenyan passport that the Kenyan security agencies established he uses to travel across the world.

On Tuesday, a Somali minister and two MPs heading for a EU programme launch were refused entry at the Nairobi airport, despite holding diplomatic passports. They were sent back to Mogadishu after Immigration authorities said they had no valid visas.

In a protest letter yesterday, the Somali government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining friendly relations with its Kenyan counterpart, saying it will continue to welcome Kenyan citizens and government officials to Somalia.