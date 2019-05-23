Kilifi's ‘Iron Lady’ Aisha Jumwa aims high

Vocal, combative and controversial Aisha Jumwa wants to be the governor of Kilifi.

The Malindi MP is gaining wide popularity, called the Queen of the Coast and the Iron Lady, giving back as good as she gets in male-dominated rough and tumble politics.

She is he kind of woman who defied her husband when he told her to stop her political activism years ago.

Jumwa refused, he demanded his dowry back, she said suit yourself and is said to have driven back the cow herself.

Shouting matches and antics keep coming thick and fast.

A video recently emerged of her changing the lyrics of a Christian song to 'worship' Deputy President William Ruto — and singing it.

Recently Jumwa snatched the microphone from ODM's Edwin Sifuna at a funeral and told him to talk politics elsewhere. She was likened to a female freedom fighter.

The other day, she told off Cotu boss Francis Atwoali for shaming her large body, saying his type of women are "the size of a Probox" and "cannot handle a V8 which is [my] calibre".

Jumwa was once very close to ODM boss Raila Odinga but was expelled from ODM for backing Deputy President William Ruto. Raila asked her to apologise and she said no. The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal stayed the expulsion.

Jumwa has declared she will wade into the male-dominated field and be in the history books with Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) Joyce Laboso (Bomet) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga).

Jumwa, 43, is studying for a bachelor’s degree in International Leadership and Governance at International Leadership University and hopes to succeed Amason Kingi who is completing his second term.

“The ambition is there, I will vie in Kilifi county come 2022 to work for my people,” the MP told the Star in a telephone interview on Tuesday.