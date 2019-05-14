Education degree scrap, Medical equipment probe, Plight of interns: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Days after Education CS George Magoha proposed closure of economic infeasible degree courses, it has emerged that a plan is underway to scrap off the 47-year-old Bachelor of Education degree.

This time not because the degree programme is no longer marketable, but to professionalise and regulate secondary school teacher training through a five-year training like other professional degrees such as law.

The five years will be divided in two tiers.

Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.