Education degree scrap, Medical equipment probe, Plight of interns: Your Breakfast Briefing

Days after Education CS George Magoha proposed closure of economic infeasible degree courses, it has emerged that a plan is underway to scrap off the 47-year-old Bachelor of Education degree.
This time not because the degree programme is no longer marketable, but to professionalise and regulate secondary school teacher training through a five-year training like other professional degrees such as law.
The five years will be divided in two tiers.
Senators form team to probe Sh38bn leased medical equipment
Senators have formed a team to probe the controversial Sh38 billion medical equipment leased to the 47 counties under the Managed Equipment Services (MES) programme.
The 11-member ad hoc committee will unearth the mystery that has shrouded the programme since its inception five years ago.
The ad hoc committee will be co-chaired by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula and his nominated counterpart Mary Seneta.
Plight of interns caught between a sick economy and meaningful employment
As debate rages on whether or not people should be paid for internship, one beneficiary says what they learnt in campus was instrumental during their internship, while another reports a disconnect between their school work and the job market.
Ella, a Disaster Management and International Relations graduate, says after countless rejection emails, she finally landed an internship at a local insurance company
Ex-parastatal finance boss to pay Sh41.2m to state
A former parastatal finance manager will pay Sh41.2 million to the government for failure to account for part of his wealth, the Court of Appeal ruled yesterday.
Stanley Mombo Amuti, who served at the National Water Conservation and Pipeline Corporation as a finance manager, could not explain how he accumulated his considerable wealth between 1992 and 2008.
Who wants to be Nairobi's county secretary with such turnover?
The county secretary is the backbone of all Nairobi public services.
Sadly it has a high turnover, with occupants exiting controversially over among other accusations, corruption and incompetence.
In less than six years, Nairobi has had four county secretaries. The first appointee under devolution was Lillian Ndegwa who was picked by former Governor Evans Kidero in 2014.
KCB to receive Sh900 million from Uchumi's land sale
KCB Group is set to pocket the largest share of proceeds raised from the sale of Uchumi land.
Debt restructuring proposal by Uchumi shows that the lender will receive Sh900 million out of the Sh2.8 billion to be raised after the land sale.
This is despite the bank waiving and discounting Sh546.47 million from the total Sh1.45 billion outstanding balance.